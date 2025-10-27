Meet Tenzin Yangki, the first woman IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh, who gets praise from Anand Mahindra

IPS Tenzin Yangki took part in the Passing Out Parade (PoP) at SVPNPA, Hyderabad, on October 17, 2025.

UPSC success story: Tenzin Yangki has created history after becoming the first female IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh. She has recently completed her Phase I training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad. Her remarkable achievement has been widely celebrated on social media, with users across India congratulating her for creating the milestone.

Who is IPS Tenzin Yangki?

Tenzin Yangki is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who cracked the 2022 UPSC civil services examination. She secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 545. Yangki has become the first woman IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh. She is from the Tawang district. She took part in the Passing Out Parade (PoP) at SVPNPA, Hyderabad, on October 17, 2025.

Tenzin Yangki's family

Yangki carries forward the legacy of service from her parents while carving her own path of excellence. Her late father, Thupten Tempa, was a former IAS officer and minister, while her mother, Jigmi Choden, is a retired Secretary in the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Yangki’s journey

Before cracking the 2022 UPSC exam, Yangki’s journey towards success began in 2017 when she cleared the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) examination.

Anand Mahindra Hails Her

Through her dedication and hard work, she impressed many prominent personalities, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and industrialist Anand Mahindra. "Being first is never easy. It means you walk alone at first, so that others may one day walk beside you. Don’t be afraid of walking alone today… Others will follow," Mahindra tweeted on Monday.