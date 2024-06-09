Meet TDP leader Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, richest Lok Sabha MP set to be part of PM Modi cabinet, his net worth...

Twitter
TDP leader Pemmasani emerged victorious from the Guntur constituency in Andhra Pradesh, defeating YSRCP's Kilari Venkata Rosaiah by over 3.4 lakh votes

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

Image source: X/@PemmasaniOnX
Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the wealthiest candidate to secure a win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will be sworn in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Pemmasani emerged victorious from the Guntur constituency in Andhra Pradesh, defeating YSRCP's Kilari Venkata Rosaiah by over 3.4 lakh votes. 

According to reports, Pemmasani's assets are valued at Rs 5,700 crore, making him the richest among the 8,360 candidates who contested.

TDP leader Jayadev Galla announced that Pemmasani will serve as the Minister of State in the Modi 3.0 cabinet. 

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Sunday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to  reports, alongside Pemmasani, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, another TDP MP, will take oath as the youngest-ever Union Cabinet Minister.

Born in Burripalem village, Guntur, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani completed his MBBS from Osmania University and residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania. He worked at Johns Hopkins University-Sinai Hospital for five years, teaching residents and medical students. Pemmasani is also the founder and CEO of UWorld, an online learning platform, according to NDTV.

During his time in the US, Pemmasani was active in the TDP NRI cell, organising party events. He received the Ernst and Young Award as a young entrepreneur in 2020. 

With his extensive background in medicine, entrepreneurship, and community service, Pemmasani could bring a wealth of experience to his new role in the government.

