Meet Tarun Sharma, Rajasthan man who won Rs 2 crore through online IPL game; had invested Rs 45

IPL, Fantasy leagues: He made a fantasy team two years ago. A man near his village had won Rs 1 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

Tarun Sharma said they would invest the money in their business. (Representational)

Rajasthan's Tarun Sharma had the luckiest day in his life last week. He hit a jackpot of Rs 2 crore through an online game. He is a local businessman who had studied till Class 10 only. He owns a business of marble trading and cutting. He started the business with his brother last year. He religiously follows cricket. This passion earned him a life-changing amount.

He made a fantasy team two years ago. A man near his village had won Rs 1 crore.

He had been playing fantasy sports for the last two years. 15-20 people in the village play the fantasy league. They invested Rs 45 for making a team. He made nine teams and kept playing the matches.

On Saturday, he received Rs 2 crore in his wallet. He was at the top of the league with 991 points. He received a notification of earning Rs 2 crore from the application and his friends started calling to congratulate him.

An elated family went to a temple to celebrate the feat.

He had made 9 teams on Saturday. By the 17th over, his score kept growing. He couldn't trust his luck that he had been number 1 on the spot.

The family hasn't decided how to spend the money, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

His wife Pushpa told the newspaper that she thought they were joking. She used to object to his habits but now she is happy that her husband has won.

His brother, who used to scold him for playing mobile games, couldn't believe that he had won.

He said they would invest the money in their business.

