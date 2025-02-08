Both Parvesh Verma and Swati Verma belong to two prominent and powerful political families.

BJP's Parvesh Verma has defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal by 4,089 votes from the New Delhi Assembly seat, the Election Commission said. Behind Verma's victory are his party workers and family support, including his wife Swati Singh, who actively supported his husband during the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. Reacting to his husband's victory, she said, "Today's victory shows that people have trust in BJP and PM Modi."

Both Parvesh and Swati Verma belong to two prominent and powerful political families. Parvesh is the son of late Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, while Swati is the daughter of BJP leader Vikram Verma. The duo have three children, one son -- son Shiven Singh, and two daughters, Sanidhi and Prisha.

Swati Singh played an essential role throughout his campaign. She actively participated in public engagements and community events. Even her daughters Sanidhi and Prisha worked hard for their father's campaign.

Swati Singh's active participation in community events and campaign rallies helped humanise the political message. Her support was pivotal in connecting with voters, especially women and families in the constituency.

