Meet Supriya Paul, young entrepreneur who co-founded Josh Talks at 20

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Meet Supriya Paul, a famous Indian entrepreneur and writer known for co-founding the media platform Josh talks. Supriya was only 20 years old when she partnered with Shobith Bhanga in launching Josh talks. Supriya is the CEO of Josh talks.

Josh talks was founded in 2015 and started with only a Hindi YouTube channel in 2017 but with time expanded to 9 other languages including Tamil, English, Malayalam, Punjabi and more. Josh has gathered more than 8 million subscribers over time and released 2,500 online talks and conducted 1500 offline events and discussions. It has more than 4000 inspirational stories of people across the globe.

Josh has been awarded National Media Award by President Ramnath Kovind. Supriya also launched Josh Skill App which has over 1.5 M downloads and more than 1 lakh paid users.

Supriya not only co-founded Josh talks but TripMegaMart as well. It is an IT company that helps people who want to start a travel business.

But this didn’t stop Supriya and she launched her book called “All you need is Josh: Stories of Courage and Conviction in 21st century India” which is a compilation of several inspirational stories from all over the world.

Supriya has been a motivational speaker and a guest lecturer at the Women Economic Forum Conference 2019, Singapore, FICCI Ladies Organisation, G.A.M.E Annual Convening 2019, TedX, Reputation Today, Forbes India’s Women Power List 2020, Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018, Young Entrepreneur of the year 2017 and more.

Supriya Paul was born in New Delhi and studied at Shri Venkateshwara College, Delhi and at Stanford. Her father has been an inspirational figure for her. She considers her biggest failure when she couldn’t get into Shri Ram College of Commerce but as time went by she realized that success and failure are part of a bigger journey.

Besides working, Supriya Paul has learned music for 13 years loves to travel and try different cuisines and is also a pet lover.