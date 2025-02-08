Sunita Kejriwal is known for her unwavering support of her husband, Arvind Kejriwal, and has played a significant role in both his personal and professional life.

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal lost his re-election bid for the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Kejriwal had held this seat since 2013, when he defeated Congress stalwart and then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. In 2020, Kejriwal won the seat by defeating BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav with a margin of 21,687 votes1. In 2015, he retained the seat with a lead of nearly 32,000 votes1. This time, he faced BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 56.41%.

Meanwhile, Sunita Kejriwal is known for her unwavering support of her husband, Arvind Kejriwal, and has played a significant role in both his personal and professional life. She is a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer who served in the Income Tax Department for over two decades before opting for voluntary retirement.

Sunita Kejriwal and Arvind Kejriwal first met during a training programme in Bhopal. While she belongs to the 1994 batch of the IRS, Arvind Kejriwal joined the service a year later in 1995. Their shared professional background helped them form a strong bond.

Academically, Sunita Kejriwal holds a Master’s degree in Zoology. She concluded her career in the civil services in 2016, with her last posting as an Income Tax Commissioner at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in Delhi.

Although she maintains a low profile, Sunita Kejriwal has been actively involved in her husband's political journey. She was notably present during the India Against Corruption movement and the formative years of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), standing by Arvind Kejriwal as he transitioned from an activist to a political leader