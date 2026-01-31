FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Jana Nayagan censor row: CBFC files caveat in Supreme Court against Thalapathy Vijay's final film

Union Budget 2026: Will import duty on gold and silver be reduced?

Meet Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar elected as NCP Legislature leader, set to become Maharashtra's first female Deputy CM

Varanasi: SS Rajamouli announces release date of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer epic saga

Zohran Mamdani's mother Mira Nair named in Epstein files, here's how she is linked to Jeffrey Epstein

FM Nirmala Sitaram set to present Union Budget 2026: Who presented the first budget of independent India?

Border 2 actor Paramvir Singh Cheema auditioned for Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila: 'I regret missing out on working with Imtiaz Ali'

Union Budget 2026: When and how to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech live

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif shocking admission says, ‘Feel ashamed, Asim Munir and I go with begging bowl’

Delhi Horror: Video of injured 12-year-old sent to mother before stepfather beats him to death

Meet Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar elected as NCP Legislature leader, set to become Maharashtra's first female Deputy CM

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar has been elected as the NCP leader by the leaders of the legislative assembly. She is set to take oath as the first female Deputy CM of Maharashtra at 5 PM.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 02:50 PM IST

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar has been elected as the NCP legislature leader by the senior ministers of the legislative assembly. She is set to take oath as the first female Deputy CM of Maharashtra at 5 PM.She was chosen by NCP legislature party leader at a meeting of the party’s 40 MLAs at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, which was scheduled at 2 pm on Saturday. S NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and seconded by other senior leaders nominated her for the position, after the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28, Wednesday.

 

