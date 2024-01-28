Meet Sumit Singh, Independent MLA, who took oath as minister in Nitish Kumar's new govt

Sumit Singh was a minister in the NDA-JD(U) cabinet before 2022 and remained in the cabinet after 2022 when Nitish Kumar left BJP-led NDA and joined the Mahagathbandhan.

All the political confusion that was surrounding Bihar in the last few days came to an end after Nitish Kumar took oath today as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time, forming a new government with the BJP, which he had left less than 18 months ago. BJP leaders including Samrat Choudhary and former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha were among those who also took oath with him at the Raj Bhavan. The two are named as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Sumit Singh was a minister in the NDA-JD(U) cabinet before 2022 and remained in the cabinet after 2022 when Nitish Kumar left BJP-led NDA and joined the Mahagathbandhan. After two years when Kumar joined hands with NDA again, Sumit Singh remained a minister in the cabinet.

Reflecting on Singh’s background, he is the son of Bihar politician Narendra Singh who had served as Bihar's agriculture minister. His grandfather was an influential socialist leader Shrikrishna Singh.

Singh is an independent MLA from Chakai, who in the past was science and technology minister. He got his political start when he was a student at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Interestingly, he first won the election from Chakai on a JMM ticket.

In 2015, JD(U) refused to give a ticket to Singh. After that, he contested independently but ended up losing. In 2020, he again contested independently and became the only Independent MLA in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the new Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar.

"The NDA government formed in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the development of the state and to fulfill the aspirations of its people. Congratulate @NitishKumar ji on becoming Chief Minister and Samrat Chaudhary ji and Vijay Sinha ji on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers," Modi posted on X in Hindi.

"I am confident that this team will serve my family members of the state with full dedication. @samrat4bjp @VijayKrSinhaBih," he further added.