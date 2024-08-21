Twitter
Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actor breaks his silence

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife's money; then one show changed his life

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

India

Meet man who became officer through lateral entry, is brother of famous Bollywood star, he is...

Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee currently serves as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. His appointment to this high-ranking position surprised many, given that he previously worked as a Senior Manager at the public sector power producer NHPC.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 09:06 AM IST

Meet man who became officer through lateral entry, is brother of famous Bollywood star, he is...
Amid ongoing controversy over lateral entry into government positions, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) halted Tuesday's recruitment process for 45 posts. The UPSC had issued an advertisement on August 7 for recruitment to positions such as Joint Secretary, Deputy Secretary, and Director. This decision sparked significant political debate, particularly concerning the lateral entry appointment of Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, the brother of renowned Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee.

Who is Sujit Kumar Bajpayee?

Dr. Sujit Kumar Bajpayee currently serves as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). His appointment to this high-ranking position surprised many, given that he previously worked as a Senior Manager at the public sector power producer NHPC. For many, his background seemed junior for such a senior government role.

Current Lateral Entry Officers

Bajpayee joined NHPC in 2001 and served there for nearly 19 years before transitioning to a Central government role. In 2019, appointments were made for eight Joint Secretary positions under the lateral entry system. In 2022, 30 officers (including three Joint Secretaries and 27 Directors) were selected. By 2023, recruitment was recommended for 37 positions, with 20 officers—including Joint Secretaries, Directors, and Deputy Secretaries—being hired. Over the past five years, 63 appointments have been made through lateral entry, and 57 officers currently hold such positions.

What is the Lateral Entry System?

Lateral entry allows for the direct recruitment of candidates to positions typically occupied by IAS officers. Under this system, candidates are appointed directly to roles such as Joint Secretary and Director/Deputy Secretary in various ministries, departments, and organisations. Experts from the private sector in different fields are hired to fill these government roles.

