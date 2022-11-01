Meet Sudha Murty, mother-in-law of UK PM Rishi Sunak: Net worth of Narayana Murthy's wife stands at Rs 775 crore

Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty (Photo - Wiki Commons)

Rishi Sunak made headlines last month after he became the first-ever Indian-origin politician to be elected the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Another reason why UK PM Rishi Sunak has remained in the news is because of his massive wealth and connection to Infosys.

Rishi Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, who is the daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy. It must be noted that Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty, in-laws of Sunak, are one of the wealthiest couples in India.

While every Indian household knows who Narayana Murthy is, here is all you need to know about his wife Sudha Murty.

Who is Sudha Murty?

Sudha Murty is the wife of Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys. Sudha Murty is also a renowned educator, author, and philanthropist. One of her most notable works is a short story called How I Taught My Grandmother How To Read, which has been included in the class 9 syllabus in the Indian education curriculum.

Sudha Murty founded the Infosys Foundation in 1996, which is a charitable trust aimed at improving the education and healthcare systems of underprivileged sections of society. After getting married to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, she had two children – Akshata and Rohan Murty.

Sudha Murty is also the recipient of the Padma Shri award, which is the fourth highest civilian honour in India. After her marriage to Narayana Murthy, the author’s net worth skyrocketed due to various investments, making them one of the richest duos in India.

According to media reports, Sudha Murty has a total net worth of Rs 775 crore, which is attached to the royalties she earns from her books and short stories, as well as the Infosys foundation.

Murty became the mother-in-law of current UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when her daughter Akshata married the politician in 2009. Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty are the richest occupants of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the UK Prime Minister.

READ | Meet Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak's wife and Narayan Murthy's daughter whose net worth surpassed Queen Elizabeth