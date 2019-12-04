Meet Sub-lieutenant Shivangi, first woman pilot of Indian Navy

In a historic move, the Indian Navy for the first time recruited a woman pilot in its midst. Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi joined the Kochi naval base on Monday.

She will fly the Dornier surveillance aircraft of the Indian Navy.

Expressing her jubilation over her recruitment to the navy, she said, "It's a proud feeling for me, my parents and it's a different feeling. I have been craving for this since a very long time and finally, it is here, so it's a great feeling. I am looking forward to completing my third stage of training."

"Women were always there in the Navy. They were not in the cockpit. Observers were there. This is something different... a woman in the cockpit for the first time. It will create more opportunities for other women who want to join Defence... maybe they will start going for choppers and fighters," Shivangi added.

Shivangi was part of the 27th Naval Orientation Course at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and was inducted into the Indian Navy under the Short Service Commission (SSC)-Pilot entry scheme. She was commissioned into the navy in June 2018 and has flown Pilatus PC 7 MkII, Basic Trainer at AFA as part of her training. She also finished her training at INAS 550, the Dornier squadron at INS Garuda to become a fully operational pilot.

Hailing from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, she completed her schooling from DAV Public School at Bakhari, Muzzafarpur. Her mother is a homemaker and her father is a school teacher.

Two other trainee officers of the 7th Dornier Conversion Course achieved a remarkable feat to qualify as Dornier pilots and were conferred the golden "Wings" at a ceremony held at INS Garuda on Monday.