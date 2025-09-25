Meet Squadron leader Priya Sharma, trailblazing woman pilot, who is part of MiG-21's farewell flypast

Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, originally from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan, is set to be one of the pilots participating in the ceremonial MiG-21 flypast. Read here to know more about her.

The Indian Air Force's iconic MiG-21 fighter jet is set to retire after six decades of dedicated service, with a grand farewell ceremony scheduled for September 26 at the Chandigarh Air Force Station. This momentous occasion marks the end of an era in India's air power history, with the MiG-21 having played a pivotal role in shaping the country's aerial capabilities.

The last of the MiG-21 jets, belonging to number 23 Squadron, nicknamed “Panthers”, will be given a final farewell at the Chandigarh Air Force Station.

Who will fly MiG-21 for the last time?

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh will fly the last sortie of the Squadron with the call sign ‘Badal 3’ on Friday.

Who is Squadron Leader Priya Sharma?

Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, originally from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan, is set to be one of the pilots participating in the ceremonial MiG-21 flypast. She also flew in the full dress rehearsal on Wednesday.

The six jets of number 23 Squadron, which are scheduled to be part of the farewell, will be greeted with a water cannon salute upon landing. Sharma will have a key role in this historic moment.

Priya Sharma, a 2018 graduate of the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, is the seventh woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. She was commissioned as a Flying Officer after receiving her graduation certificate from then Army Chief Bipin Rawat, according to The Indian Express.

Why Priya Sharma joined Air Force?

Sharma followed her father's path to join the Air Force. An engineer by training, she was the only woman fighter pilot in her batch. She first served at Hakimpet Air Force Station in Hyderabad before moving to Bidar Air Force Station in Karnataka for advanced fighter training in Stages 2 and 3.

Sharma attributes her love for flying to her childhood, where she watched Jaguars and Hawk aircraft while her father was stationed at Bidar. In August of this year, she participated in formation flights during the IAF Chief's MiG-21 farewell sorties at Nal Air Force Station in Bikaner, contributing to a historic moment in the legacy of India's iconic fighter jet.

Her participation is also symbolic, representing the transformation of the IAF with a new generation of pilots, including both women and men, in combat roles, succeeding the retiring fleet. She had previously flown in formation during the IAF Chief's MiG-21 farewell sorties at Nal Air Force Station in August.

Meanwhile, The farewell ceremony on September 26 promises to be a spectacular display of aerial prowess, with a range of events planned to honor the MiG-21's legacy. The ceremony will commence with the arrival of the chief guest, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, followed by a thrilling display by the IAF's elite skydiving team 'Akash Ganga', who will jump from 8,000 feet. This will be succeeded by a majestic flypast of the MiG-21 aircraft, accompanied by the precision of the air warrior drill team and an aerial salute. Fighter pilots will fly in the three-aircraft 'Badal' formation and the four-aircraft 'Panther' formation, thundering over the skies one final time.