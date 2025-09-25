Meet Squadron leader Priya Sharma, trailblazing woman pilot, who is part of MiG-21's farewell flypast

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ratan Tata's TCS loses nearly Rs 80000 crore in just 5 days due to...; shares fall to Rs...

Salman Khan takes blame for his failed relationships, reveals reason behind breakups: 'Insecurity starts when...'

OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

Ravichandran Ashwin signs historic deal with Sydney Thunder for BBL 2025-26, to play alongside former Pakistan captain

Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri-starrer romantic drama

Who is Agastya Goel? Indian-origin teen meets Donald Trump after winning Int'l Physics Olympiad, has connection to THIS Indian state

Beware Pakistan! India develops aerospace, defence ecosystem, HAL to manufacture 97 fighter jets for IAF

How to plan a 8-day trip to Vietnam to see temples, markets, and stay with locals

Disha Patel: "Adaptation to new realities requires constant professional development"

What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ratan Tata's TCS loses nearly Rs 80000 crore in just 5 days due to...; shares fall to Rs...

Ratan Tata's TCS loses nearly Rs 80000 crore in just 5 days due to...

Salman Khan takes blame for his failed relationships, reveals reason behind breakups: 'Insecurity starts when...'

Salman Khan takes blame for his failed relationships, shares reason for breakups

OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, more

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

Meet Squadron leader Priya Sharma, trailblazing woman pilot, who is part of MiG-21's farewell flypast

Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, originally from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan, is set to be one of the pilots participating in the ceremonial MiG-21 flypast. Read here to know more about her.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 03:03 PM IST

Meet Squadron leader Priya Sharma, trailblazing woman pilot, who is part of MiG-21's farewell flypast
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Air Force's iconic MiG-21 fighter jet is set to retire after six decades of dedicated service, with a grand farewell ceremony scheduled for September 26 at the Chandigarh Air Force Station. This momentous occasion marks the end of an era in India's air power history, with the MiG-21 having played a pivotal role in shaping the country's aerial capabilities.

The last of the MiG-21 jets, belonging to number 23 Squadron, nicknamed “Panthers”, will be given a final farewell at the Chandigarh Air Force Station.

Who will fly MiG-21 for the last time?

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh will fly the last sortie of the Squadron with the call sign ‘Badal 3’  on Friday.

Who is Squadron Leader Priya Sharma?

Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, originally from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan, is set to be one of the pilots participating in the ceremonial MiG-21 flypast. She also flew in the full dress rehearsal on Wednesday.

The six jets of number 23 Squadron, which are scheduled to be part of the farewell, will be greeted with a water cannon salute upon landing. Sharma will have a key role in this historic moment.

Priya Sharma, a 2018 graduate of the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, is the seventh woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. She was commissioned as a Flying Officer after receiving her graduation certificate from then Army Chief Bipin Rawat, according to The Indian Express.

Why Priya Sharma joined Air Force?

Sharma followed her father's path to join the Air Force. An engineer by training, she was the only woman fighter pilot in her batch. She first served at Hakimpet Air Force Station in Hyderabad before moving to Bidar Air Force Station in Karnataka for advanced fighter training in Stages 2 and 3.

Sharma attributes her love for flying to her childhood, where she watched Jaguars and Hawk aircraft while her father was stationed at Bidar. In August of this year, she participated in formation flights during the IAF Chief's MiG-21 farewell sorties at Nal Air Force Station in Bikaner, contributing to a historic moment in the legacy of India's iconic fighter jet.

Her participation is also symbolic, representing the transformation of the IAF with a new generation of pilots, including both women and men, in combat roles, succeeding the retiring fleet. She had previously flown in formation during the IAF Chief's MiG-21 farewell sorties at Nal Air Force Station in August.

Meanwhile, The farewell ceremony on September 26 promises to be a spectacular display of aerial prowess, with a range of events planned to honor the MiG-21's legacy. The ceremony will commence with the arrival of the chief guest, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, followed by a thrilling display by the IAF's elite skydiving team 'Akash Ganga', who will jump from 8,000 feet. This will be succeeded by a majestic flypast of the MiG-21 aircraft, accompanied by the precision of the air warrior drill team and an aerial salute. Fighter pilots will fly in the three-aircraft 'Badal' formation and the four-aircraft 'Panther' formation, thundering over the skies one final time.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From World War 3 to natural disasters, alien contact: Baba Vanga's chilling prophecies for 2026 resurface
Baba Vanga's chilling prophecies for 2026 resurface
Delhi High Court slams Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev after she makes an appeal to list his assets privately: 'Karisma Kapoor's children have the right to...'
Delhi High Court slams Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev for this reason
What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options
What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment
Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri-starrer romantic drama
Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Siddhant, Triptii film
Delhi Ashram Baba harassed female students, installed camera in hostel, threatened them with..., then got exposed by an IAF letter
Delhi Ashram Baba harassed female students, installed camera in hostel
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE