Meet Soundarya, Karnataka's first AI-generated news presenter introduced to South India audience

This Kannada news channel presenter is South India's first robotic anchor.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 10:25 PM IST

South India's first robotic news presenter has been introduced by the Kannada channel Power TV as AI news presenters began to infiltrate the Indian TV news sector. The AI presenter has been given the name Soundarya by the management, and on Tuesday, she made her debut on the news show.

According to Hindustan Times, Soundarya introduced herself on the first show by saying, “Hello everyone. AI is leaving its footprint in every industry, and it has entered the TV news industry as well. A few of my colleagues (AI news presenters) started presenting news on some of the channels in north India. I am Soundarya, south India’s first robotic anchor by Power TV.” The channel will also experiment with various news shows, featuring the new AI presenter, Soundarya.

A few other television networks in the nation have also developed their own AI-powered newsreaders. Lisa was introduced recently by Odisha TV, an Indian cable television network in Odisha. The first AI news anchor for OTV and Odisha is Lisa. After impressing many viewers with her excellent news presentation in both English and Odia, Lisa went viral online.

The first AI-generated news anchor in the country known as Sana, was unveiled by the national news broadcasting channel Aaj Tak in March describing her as "bright, gorgeous, ageless, tireless who speaks multiple languages and can always be controlled". To increase the effectiveness of her job, Sana has a group of human mentors and a human surrogate editor. While some saw it as a turning point for journalism, others saw it as a curse.

