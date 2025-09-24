Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet Sonam Wangchuk, inspiration behind iconic film 3 Idiots, who is face of Ladakh protest, his demands are...

The protests in Ladakh are gaining momentum, with students taking to the streets in large numbers. The agitation is not limited to Leh, with protests being held in other parts of the region as well.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 04:00 PM IST

The scenic region of Ladakh has been witnessing a surge in protests, with students and youth demanding full statehood from the central government. The agitation, led by renowned engineer and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, has gained momentum in the capital city of Leh. The protesters are seeking full statehood and constitutional safeguards, which they claim were promised when Ladakh was separated from Jammu and Kashmir and made a Union Territory in 2019.

Background of the protests

The demand for full statehood is not new in Ladakh. The region has been seeking greater autonomy and representation for decades. When Ladakh was made a Union Territory, the people were promised special rights and constitutional safeguards. However, six years have passed, and these promises remain unfulfilled. The students and youth of Ladakh are now taking to the streets, demanding that the central government deliver on its promises.

Who is Sonam Wangchuk?

Sonam Wangchuk is a well-known figure in Ladakh, renowned for his innovations in sustainable technology. He has designed the SECMOL campus, which runs on solar power and is free from using fossil fuels. Wangchuk has also worked with various NGOs and was the editor of Ladags Melong, the only print magazine in Ladakh. He is known for his sustainable innovations like Ice Stupa, which creates an artificial glacier for storing water, and mobile solar-powered tents for the Indian Army. Wangchuk's leadership has been instrumental in mobilizing the youth and students of Ladakh to demand full statehood.

Growing unrest in Ladakh

The protests in Ladakh are gaining momentum, with students taking to the streets in large numbers. The agitation is not limited to Leh, with protests being held in other parts of the region as well. The protesters are demanding full statehood and constitutional safeguards, which they claim are essential for the development and prosperity of Ladakh. The situation is becoming increasingly tense, with the protesters resorting to violence and damaging public property.

