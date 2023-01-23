Meet Sonam Wangchuk, inspiration behind iconic film 3 Idiots, know his sincere request to PM Modi over Ladakh

Sonam Wangchuk is a socially conscious engineer, innovator, and education reformer from Ladakh, India. He is the founder of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), an alternative school that focuses on experiential and environment-based education. He is also the inventor of the "Ice Stupa," a unique method of preserving water in the form of ice in the desert region of Ladakh. Wangchuk's work aims to address the challenges faced by the people of Ladakh, such as water scarcity and lack of education opportunities, through sustainable and community-driven solutions. He has received several awards for his work, including the Padma Shri award in 2016.

Sonam Wangchuk, the social reformist from Ladakh whose life story inspired the Bollywood film '3 Idiots', has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action to ensure the safety and protection of Ladakh's glaciers. Studies have suggested that nearly two-thirds of the glaciers in the Union Territory are in danger of extinction.

Sonam Wangchuk, an innovator and education reformer from Ladakh, India, plans to hold a five-day fast at the Khardongla pass to deliver a message to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India on Republic Day. Wangchuk stated that he will undertake the fast at a temperature of minus 40 degrees to raise awareness about the hazards that are causing the glaciers in the region to melt and disappear. He aims to draw attention to the need for sustainable and community-driven solutions to address the challenges faced by the people of Ladakh, such as water scarcity and lack of education opportunities.

In an interview with ANI, Wangchuk stressed that if carelessness continues and Ladakh is not protected from industries, the glaciers will become extinct, leading to enormous problems due to water scarcity in India and its neighboring countries. He cited studies by Kashmir University and other research organizations which have concluded that glaciers in Leh-Ladakh will be nearly extinct if they are not properly taken care of. The study found that glaciers surrounded by highways and human activities are melting at a faster rate.

Wangchuk also emphasized the need for the adoption of sustainable development and appealed to Prime Minister Modi to ensure the protection of Ladakh and other Himalayan regions from industrial exploitation. He argued that this would help safeguard the lives and employment of the people.

Furthermore, Wangchuk urged children to avoid the wastage of food and clothes as it harms the environment. He shared a 13-minute video on his YouTube channel, appealing to the people of India and the world to help protect Ladakh. He also highlighted that PM Modi should intervene and safeguard the ecosystem under the sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution.

