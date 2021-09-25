Meet Sneha Dubey, the diplomat whose fiery response to Pakistan at the UN has gone viral

Sneha Dubey who gave a befitting reply to Pakistani PM Imran Khan's references to Kashmir in UNGA speech is receiving a lot of applause back home in India. Shortly after her speech at the United Nations General Assembly, hashtag SnehaDubey started trending on Twitter and netizens praised her for her powerful speech.

"This is the country which is an arsonist disguising itself as a firefighter. Pakistan nurtures terrorists in their backyard in the hope that they will only harm their neighbours. Our region, and in fact the entire world, has suffered because of their policies. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror," Sneha Dubey had replied.

So who is the new age, the fiery, bold diplomat who has won the hearts of millions of Indians by her to the point rebuttal to Prime Minister Imran Khan's UNGA speech? Here's a look.

Who is Sneha Dubey?

Sneha Dubey is currently India's first secretary at the United Nations and is fond of travelling.

The diplomat is a 2012 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer who completed her schooling from Goa.

Diplomat Sneha Dubey received her higher education from the reputed Pune's Fergusson College

Dubey did her MPhil from the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

She has wanted to join the Indian Foreign Services ever since the age of 12-years and nurtured her dreams.

Sneha Dubey passed the civil services examination in her very first attempt in the year 2011.

After selection, Sneha Dubey's first appointment was in the Ministry of External Affairs, GOI.

Later in August 2014, the young diplomat was sent to the Indian Embassy in Madrid, Spain.

The diplomat has a special interest in International affairs and likes the thrill of discovering new cultures.

Sneha Dubey always wanted to represent the country, be part of important policy decisions and help people.