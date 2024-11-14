Shifali describes herself as a "child of the planet" and is deeply committed to fostering harmony with nature

Shifali Jamwal, daughter of a retired Army officer, was recently crowned Mrs. Universe America 2024 at a dazzling event organized by AmPowering.org in Renton, USA. Growing up in Jammu in a military family instilled in her a strong sense of resilience and determination. Reflecting on her upbringing, she shared, “Growing up in a military environment, I witnessed my parents tackle challenges with unwavering determination.” Now residing in Seattle, Shifali works as a Senior Product Marketing Manager at Esper.io, all while dedicating herself to environmental conservation and community service.

Shifali describes herself as a "child of the planet" and is deeply committed to fostering harmony with nature. She passionately believes, “We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.” As a mother of a 4-year-old son, her goal is to help future generations experience a world with clean air, safe drinking water, and a vibrant environment. To support this vision, Shifali co-founded Live2Serve, a nonprofit devoted to environmental conservation and aiding vulnerable communities, including children and animals. At the pageant, Shifali’s attire—a breathtaking green lehenga adorned with butterfly, flower, and peacock motifs representing the beauty of nature—further emphasized her commitment to sustainability and left a lasting impression on both the judges and the audience.

With her new title of Mrs. Universe America 2024, Shifali is preparing to represent the United States on the global stage at the Mrs. Universe pageant in the Philippines next year. She sees this platform as a powerful way to promote her advocacy for environmental awareness and encourage others to join her in the mission for a sustainable future. “This title allows me to raise greater awareness about the urgent need for environmental consciousness,” Shifali said. “Together, we can make a significant impact and ensure that our children inherit a world that is not just livable but thriving.”