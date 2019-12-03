Meet Shanmuga Subramanian- Chennai techie who helped NASA in locating Vikram lander debris

NASA has finally found the debris of the Vikram Lander after three months of Chandrayaan-2 crash landing on the moon.

The main person behind the discovery is a Chennai-based IT professional, Shanmuga Subramanian. According to NASA's release, Shanmuga Subramanian, a 33-year-old techie is the first person who has come up with the results.

On September 26, NASA released a mosaic image (taken on September 17) of the site and asked the public to compare it with images of the same area before the crash to find signs of the lander.

33- year old Subramaniam was the first person to come up with positive identification.

"I had a side-by-side comparison of those two images on two of my laptops... on one side there was the old image, and another side there was the new image released by NASA," he told news agency AFP. Subramanian also said that he was helped by other users on Twitter and Reddit.

Shanmuga who hails from Madurai and works as a technical architect at engineering company Lennox India Technology Centre in Centre. Prior to this, he was working with Cognizant as a programme analyst.

"It was quite hard, but (I) spent some effort," Shanmuga has tweeted on October 3. Finally, almost after 3 months, NASA confirmed the Vikram lander debris location by comparing before and after images and credited Shanmuga for the same.

"Shanmuga Subramanian contacted the LRO project with positive identification of debris. After receiving this tip, the LROC team confirmed the identification by comparing before and after images," the agency said, crediting Shanmuga for finding debris identified as "S".

"I worked hard tracking the intended path of Vikram lander. I am excited. It was lots of hard work. I've always had a passion for space science. I would never miss a launch", Shanmuga said while talking to NDTV.