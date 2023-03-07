Search icon
Meet Shaliza Dhami, first woman officer to command combat unit in Indian Air Force

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami is presently posted in the Operations branch of a frontline Command Headquarters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

Meet Shaliza Dhami, first woman officer to command combat unit in Indian Air Force (File photo: Twitter)

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami is all to become the first woman officer to command a combat unit in Indian Air Force (IAF). This is for the first time ever in the IAF's history that a woman officer has been given command of a frontline combat unit.

Group Captain Dhami has been selected by IAF to take over command of a frontline combat unit in the Western sector. For the unversed, a Group Captain in the IAF is equivalent to a Colonel in the Indian Army.

She is presently posted in the Operations branch of a frontline Command Headquarters. She was commissioned in 2003 as a Helicopter pilot and has over 2,800 hours of flying experience.

She is a qualified flying instructor and has served as Flight Commander of a Helicopter Unit in the Western sector.

