Meet Sewali Sharma, became IAS officer after BA and LLB, now arrested for Rs 105 crore scam and then...

Ex-IAS Sewali Sharma fraud case: The Enforcement Directorate has been investigating her role in the alleged money laundering and financial irregularities in a Rs 105 crore financial scam involving alleged misuse of government funds related to the ODL program.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations at eight locations across Assam in connection with a money laundering case involving retired IAS officer Smt. Sewali Devi Sharma and others. Ex-IAS Sewali Sharma is accused of large-scale financial irregularities, involving alleged misuse of government funds through the Open and Distance Learning(ODL) cell.

Who is Ex-IAS Sewali Sharma?

Sewali pursued her BA and LLB before entering public service through the state civil services. She qualified for the Indian Administrative Service, becoming an IAS officer serving key roles in Assa. She served as Executive Chairman-cum-Director of the ODL (Open and Distance Learning) Cell of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Director of the Agriculture Department.

However, the former IAS officer's illustrious career took a drastic turn when she was embroiled in a Rs 105 crore scam. The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell had filed a charge sheet against her, revealing assets worth Rs 5.7 crore linked to misused government funds. Following this, Sharma was suspended and went into hiding, but was eventually arrested on May 9, 2023, along with her son-in-law Ajitpal Singh and three others in Rajasthan.

Why is Sewali Sharma arrested?

Sewali served as the Executive Chairman-cum-Director of the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) Cell of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). While implementing the National Council for Teacher Education's (NCTE) two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) programme through distance mode, she enrolled 106000 trainees to collect excess fees despite government approval for 59 institutions with 27,897 seats. She diverted over Rs 115 crore from trainees into five secret bank accounts instead of the government treasury, which led to her suspension and arrest by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell.

Meanwhile, Sewali, who was once a role model for UPSC aspirants, has become a cautionary tale, with her case now serving as a stark reminder of the consequences of corruption.