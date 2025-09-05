Meet Saurabh Tripathi, fake IAS officer who fooled leaders and officials with luxury cars, used Range Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz to...

Saurabh Tripathi, a fake IAS officer, was arrested in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, after a routine vehicle check. Police seized his luxury car collection. While the police investigation is underway, know how Tripathi impersonated IAS officer and fooled system?

A man, pretending to be an IAS officer, was recently arrested following a run-in during a vehicle check in Lucknow. Upon investigation, Range Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota Fortune, among the super luxury cars, and three Innovas were seized from the man, identified as Saurabh Tripathi, who used them as a convoy to exploit systemic gaps, befool leaders and bureaucrats.

According to police interrogation, Saurabh used the luxury vehicles with blue beacons and fake documents to project a powerful image, deceiving people into believing that he was a senior officer. Police recovered fake passes, including one for entry into the state secretariat, and other items like blue beacons have been seized.

Who is Saurabh Tripathi?

According to police, Saurabh Tripathi completed BTech and formed an NGO, which led him to meet senior officials and leaders. He observed their behaviour and mannerisms, eventually impersonating an IAS officer; however, his luck ran out during a vehicle check in Lucknow. He tried to flaunt his fake IAS tag and threatened to complain to the Chief Minister, raising suspicion, leading to his arrest.

SHO Rajesh Kumar said he used his confidence to gain entry at any event and would walk with private gunners (bodyguards) to intimidate security personnel. He maintained a luxury lifestyle, lived in upscale homes, drove high-end cars, and flaunted an online aura with fake designations. He used to pose in photographs with ministers, senior bureaucrats and even religious leaders and splashed on his social media to support his claim of being a powerful officer," said the SHO.



How he fooled system, leaders and ministers?

Tripathi's scam stretched across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Bihar. He reinvented himself as a Union government officer outside UP, claiming to be a special secretary in the state. "He drove a Fortuner to official meetings, but switched to a Mercedes or Defender when negotiating shady deals," said an investigating officer.

Meanwhile, the Police are currently probing how Tripathi sourced his bodyguards and uniforms. The investigation is underway to ascertain the states he visited to swindle people.