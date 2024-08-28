Meet Satish Kumar, first ever Dalit chairman of Indian Railways appointed in 119 years

His tenure will begin from September 1, when he will replace Jaya Varma Sinha, the current chairperson and CEO of the board, who is superannuating on August 31.

Indian Railway Management Service officer Satish Kumar has been appointed as the chairman and chief executive officer of the Railway Board, officials said Tuesday, marking a historic in 119 years as he becomes the first individual from the Scheduled Castes in 119 years to hold this position in the board's history, as per senior officials of the Railway Board.

IRMS Officer Satish Kumar appointed as the next Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board. He currently serves as a Member of the Traction and Rolling Stock at the Railway Board. pic.twitter.com/P5vYRAvZgc — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2024

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Shri Satish Kumar, Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Member (Traction & Rolling Stock), Railway Board to the post of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Railway Board,” an order from the department of personnel and training (DoPT) said in the latter today.

Who is Satih Kumar?

Kumar, an eminent officer from the 1986 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), has been recognised for his significant achievements within Indian Railways during a long and illustrious career exceeding 34 years, as noted by the Railway Board.

"On November 8, 2022, he took charge as the General Manager of North Central Railway, Prayagraj, marking another milestone in his journey of public service," an official from the Board told news agency PTI.

"His educational background is as impressive as his professional achievements; he holds a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, and has further enhanced his knowledge with a Post Graduate Diploma in Operation Management and Cyber Law from Indira Gandhi National Open University," he said.

Kumar began his career with Indian Railways in March 1988 and has subsequently served in key positions across different zones and divisions. During his time in service, he has played a vital role in fostering innovation, improving operational efficiency, and implementing crucial safety enhancements within the railway network.

(With inputs from PTI)