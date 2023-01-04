Meet Sarla Chaudhary, the voice behind 'yatrigan kripya dhyan de' announcement on railway stations (file photo)

Indian Railways announcement voice: At railway stations, you must have heard announcements regarding trains' status and other things. Whenever there is an announcement at any railway station, it goes like -- yatrigan kripya dhyan de -- which means 'passengers please pay attention'.

But have you ever wondered whose voice is this? And whether there are different voices at each station. Let us tell you who is behind this.

The person behind the voice heard at the railway stations is Sarla Chaudhary. But how she was selected for this job? In 1982, hundreds of candidates, including Sarla Chaudhary, appeared for the post of announcer in the Central Railway. Back then Sarla was selected for the post. However, she joined as a temporary employee.

When the Railways saw Sarla's voice is effective in grabbing peoples' attention and passengers really started paying heed to the announcement, it made her permanent in 1986.

You might be surprised to know that even today her pre-recorded voice is used at railway stations across the country and another voice is added in between for the names of new trains. Sarla Chowdhary may not be on the post of announcer in Railways today, but her voice is still working today.

READ | Want to reschedule your train journey? Here's how to do it without paying cancellation fees

In those days, she had to work very hard by making announcements at various railway stations. She had to record these announcements in many languages as well. Later, the Railways gave the responsibility of the announcement to the Train Management System.