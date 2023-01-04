Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Meet Sarla Chaudhary, the voice behind 'yatrigan kripya dhyan de' announcement on railway stations

Announcements at Railway stations: We can hear the sound, which is being used since the late 80s, even today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 07:35 PM IST

Meet Sarla Chaudhary, the voice behind 'yatrigan kripya dhyan de' announcement on railway stations
Meet Sarla Chaudhary, the voice behind 'yatrigan kripya dhyan de' announcement on railway stations (file photo)

Indian Railways announcement voice: At railway stations, you must have heard announcements regarding trains' status and other things. Whenever there is an announcement at any railway station, it goes like -- yatrigan kripya dhyan de -- which means 'passengers please pay attention'. 

But have you ever wondered whose voice is this? And whether there are different voices at each station. Let us tell you who is behind this.

The person behind the voice heard at the railway stations is Sarla Chaudhary. But how she was selected for this job? In 1982, hundreds of candidates, including Sarla Chaudhary, appeared for the post of announcer in the Central Railway. Back then Sarla was selected for the post. However, she joined as a temporary employee.

When the Railways saw Sarla's voice is effective in grabbing peoples' attention and passengers really started paying heed to the announcement, it made her permanent in 1986.

You might be surprised to know that even today her pre-recorded voice is used at railway stations across the country and another voice is added in between for the names of new trains. Sarla Chowdhary may not be on the post of announcer in Railways today, but her voice is still working today.

READ | Want to reschedule your train journey? Here's how to do it without paying cancellation fees

In those days, she had to work very hard by making announcements at various railway stations. She had to record these announcements in many languages as well. Later, the Railways gave the responsibility of the announcement to the Train Management System.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Bobby Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Huma Qureshi, Alia Bhatt, top performers of OTT
Covid-19 fourth wave precaution: Try these Yoga asanas to boost immunity
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Top 5 surprising picks in IPL 2023 auction: From Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar to Bangladesh skipper
Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 564 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 04
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.