Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Meet Sanvi Malu, wife of Vikas Malu who has accused businessman of being involved in Satish Kaushik death

Millionaire businessman Vikas Malu’s wife Sanvi Malu has sent a letter to the Delhi Police commissioner accusing the businessman of being involved in Satish Kaushik’s death.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Meet Sanvi Malu, wife of Vikas Malu who has accused businessman of being involved in Satish Kaushik death
File photo

In a sensational development in actor-director Satish Kaushik's deathcase, Sanvi Malu, the wife of the owner of the farmhouse where Satish Kaushik had partied before his sudden death had accused her husband Vikas Malu of being involved in the actor’s death.

Millionaire businessman Vikas Malu’s wife Sanvi Malu has sent a letter to the Delhi Police commissioner accusing the businessman of being involved in Satish Kaushik’s death. According to Sanvi Malu, Vikas and Satish were old friends and the actor had given Rs 15 crore to Vikas for investment purpose. Sanvi claimed in her letter that Vikas Malu may have killed Satish Kaushik because he was seeking the money back from him. Sanvi wrote in the letter that it is likely that Vikas Malu may have administered some drugs to Satish Kaushik in order to kill him, reported Aaj Tak.

Delhi Police has said that Sanvi Malu will be called by police and her statement will be recorded, ANI reported. “In actor Satish Kaushik's death case, inquiry initiated into allegations of foul play made by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. Woman to be called by police to record her statement,” said Delhi Police.

Sanvi Malu is the second wife of businessman Vikas Malu. Few weeks ago, she had registered a rape case against Vikas Malu. According to reports, Sanvi Malu is a Delhi-based lifestyle influencer who is known for her frank opinions on different subjects on social media.

Vikas Malu is the director of the Kuber Group and is a family friend of Satish Kaushik.

Satish Kaushik died on March 9 after he complained of breathlessness. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram by his manager but the actor died before reaching the hospital.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: Bus collides with car near Kizhavallor in hair-raising video, crashes into church wall
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.