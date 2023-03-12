Meet Sanvi Malu, wife of Vikas Malu who has accused businessman of being involved in Satish Kaushik death

File photo

In a sensational development in actor-director Satish Kaushik's deathcase, Sanvi Malu, the wife of the owner of the farmhouse where Satish Kaushik had partied before his sudden death had accused her husband Vikas Malu of being involved in the actor’s death.

Millionaire businessman Vikas Malu’s wife Sanvi Malu has sent a letter to the Delhi Police commissioner accusing the businessman of being involved in Satish Kaushik’s death. According to Sanvi Malu, Vikas and Satish were old friends and the actor had given Rs 15 crore to Vikas for investment purpose. Sanvi claimed in her letter that Vikas Malu may have killed Satish Kaushik because he was seeking the money back from him. Sanvi wrote in the letter that it is likely that Vikas Malu may have administered some drugs to Satish Kaushik in order to kill him, reported Aaj Tak.

Delhi Police has said that Sanvi Malu will be called by police and her statement will be recorded, ANI reported. “In actor Satish Kaushik's death case, inquiry initiated into allegations of foul play made by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. Woman to be called by police to record her statement,” said Delhi Police.

Sanvi Malu is the second wife of businessman Vikas Malu. Few weeks ago, she had registered a rape case against Vikas Malu. According to reports, Sanvi Malu is a Delhi-based lifestyle influencer who is known for her frank opinions on different subjects on social media.

Vikas Malu is the director of the Kuber Group and is a family friend of Satish Kaushik.

Satish Kaushik died on March 9 after he complained of breathlessness. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram by his manager but the actor died before reaching the hospital.