Meet 'Santro' Ravi, accused of sex trafficking and owning escort service, linked to Congress and BJP big shots

KS Manjunath, also known as Santro Ravi (Photo - Twitter)

The recent political uproar in Karnataka has been caused by the arrest of an alleged human trafficker named KS Manjunath, also known as Santro Ravi. Santro Ravi is in talks in Karnataka due to his political connections with several big leaders from both Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress.

Santro Ravi was being chased by the police for the last 11 days and was finally caught in Gujarat. He was later taken to Karnataka’s Mysuru for further questioning regarding the allegations that he is facing. His political connections and major allegations have sparked a major political row in the state.

Manjunath has been accused of human and sex trafficking, running an escort service, drug smuggling, murder, kidnapping, and fraud. After the interrogation by Karnataka police, he will be presented in front of a judge and a trial will begin.

Who is Santro Ravi?

KS Manjunath, who is also known as Santro Ravi in Karnataka, is an absconding person who has been accused of sex trafficking and murder. Why he remains in prominence because of his major political connections with BJP and Congress, which have now come under scrutiny.

Manjunath used to live in Chamundeswari Nagar in Mandya and his father was reportedly an officer in Karnataka’s excise department. Santro Ravi has as many as 21 criminal cases against him on charges of murder, kidnapping, fraud, and human trafficking.

The human trafficking accused has been nicknamed Santro Ravi by the locals and the police because it is said that when he entered the world of crime, he used to kidnap women in his Santro car, and later push them into prostitution.

Santro Ravi started stealing vehicles in the early 2000s and started an escort service in the mid-2000s when he used to kidnap women and force them into prostitution. A case was filed against Ravi in 2019 where a woman alleged that she was kidnapped, drugged, raped, and forced into marriage by Manjunath. She also alleged that he forced her into prostitution.

The political row regarding Santro Ravi erupted when photos of him with several notable Karnataka BJP and Congress leaders started doing rounds in the public eye. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee(KPCC) working President Dinesh Gundu Rao claimed that the accused has been a BJP worker for many years.

While Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai refuted these allegations, Congress further claimed that Santro Ravi played a major part in toppling the JDS-Congress alliance.

READ | IMD weather update: Delhi unlikely to touch sub-zero temp, mercury can drop to 3 degrees Celsius