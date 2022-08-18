Meet Santosh Kumar Pal, Jabalpur RTO who built a private theatre in his house; MP EOW takes action

Santosh Pal Singh's house

An RTO officer in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district is in the dock as the Economic Offence Wing of the Madhya Pradesh police has found massive undisclosed wealth disproportionate to his income. The officer in question has been identified as Santosh Pal Singh. The police have found wealth that is 650 times his income from legal sources.

The EOW has found a Hyundai i20 car, a Scorpio SUV, a Pulsar motorcycle, and a bullet motorcycle in his possession.

The authorities have also found several undisclosed properties in his name, including a 1247 square foot house in PP colony, 1150 square foot house in Shankar Shah ward, and two 10,000 square feet residential buildings in Shatabdipuram, etc.

They have also found Rs 16 lakh in cash.

Interestingly, the officer maintained a personal movie theatre in his palatial house. The luxury room had several red-colored couches and a screen, which shows the officer's extravagance.

EOW SP Devendra Pratap Singh told Aaj Tak that they had been receiving several complaints against the officer and his clerk wife after which they decided to take action.

The investigation is on.