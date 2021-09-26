Meet Sangeeta Balwant Bind, the new OBC face of BJP ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election

Ahead of the Assembly elections in 2022, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh expanded his Cabinet on Sunday (September 26) with seven new faces on board. Ex- Congress leader, Jitin Prasada being one of them who was also a close aide of Rahul Gandhi.

Another addition to the Cabinet has been Dr Sangeeta Balwant. Despite not being a big face in BJP, she is a well-known political face in the Purvanchal region. Adding her to the Cabinet also helps regarding the representation of the Ghazipur district.

Sangeeta Balwant is the daughter of a retired postman Ramsurat Bind, a resident of the Badsara village of Karanda block. Coming from a very simple family, MLA Sangeeta Balwant belongs to the Mallah caste. She was born in Ghazipur city and was involved in politics since her student life. She completed her Intermediate from Lord's Convent Girls' Inter College in Firozabad and got herself admitted to a postgraduate college.

In 1997, she contested the student union election from a PG College, where she was elected as the Vice-President, he had received 2,272 votes. Once that happened, she became active in politics and in 2005, she contested for the district panchayat election from Sadar III and won by a record-breaking 6,600 votes.

In 2017, Sangeeta was elected MLA on a BJP ticket from Ghazipur Sadar by securing 92,090 votes. Later, she got an opportunity to represent the state in the National Women's Welfare, Delhi. She was appointed as the Chairperson of the Women's Commission Committee.

In 2020, she was honoured with the 'Adarsh â€‹â€‹Yuva Vidhayak Samman' at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi and she is the only MLA in the state to receive this honour this year.

She had contested the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election held in 2017 and was elected from the Ghazipur Sadar assembly constituency. Even though she was initially involved in political activities of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). However, with the influence of BJP leader Manoj Sinha, she joined Bhartiya Janata Party.

Alongside Prasada and Sangeeta Balwant, other new faces include Chatrapal Gangwar, MLA from Bahedi in Bareilly. Dr Sangeeta Balwant Bind, MLA from Ghazipur Sadar, Dinesh Khatik, MLA from Hastinapur, Sanjeev Kumar Gaur, MLA from Obra in Sonbhadra, Paltu Ram, MLA from Balrampur Sadar and Dharamveer Prajapati, MLC from Agra.