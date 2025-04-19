Harshita is the eldest child and only daughter of Arvind Kejriwal and Sunita Kejriwal. Her younger brother, Pulkit Kejriwal, is currently a student at IIT Delhi.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, got married to her college friend Sambhav Jain on Friday, April 18. The wedding ceremony was held at Kapurthala House in Delhi, which is the official residence of the Punjab Chief Minister when he visits the national capital.

Harshita and Sambhav met during their time at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, where both were studying. Harshita pursued Chemical Engineering and graduated in 2018. After college, she worked with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Gurugram as an Associate Consultant. Sambhav Jain is a project management consultant with a private firm. The couple also co-founded a startup named Basil Health.

Their engagement was earlier held at Shangri-La Eros, a five-star hotel in Delhi. The wedding was attended by a small group of guests, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP Minister Gopal Rai, and Bollywood singer Mika Singh.

Harshita is the eldest child and only daughter of Arvind Kejriwal and Sunita Kejriwal. Her younger brother, Pulkit Kejriwal, is currently a student at IIT Delhi.

The wedding reception is expected to take place on April 20, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal for hosting the engagement at a five-star hotel. She said, “It’s good that the truth is coming out before the people of Delhi. It’s a positive sign that Delhi is beginning to understand.”

The wedding marks a happy moment for the Kejriwal family as Harshita begins a new chapter in her life with Sambhav Jain.