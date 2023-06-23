Headlines

Meet Sakshi Kochhar, India's youngest commercial pilot, her age is...

Sakshi Kochhar, at the age of 18, breaks the previous record set by Maitri Patel as the youngest commercial pilot in India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 08:41 PM IST

Sakshi Kochhar, born on May 30, 2005, in the town of Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, has broken the record to become the youngest commercial pilot in India. At the age of 18, she achieved this milestone, surpassing the previous record held by Maitri Patel, another female pilot from India, who obtained her commercial pilot license at the age of 19. Both Sakshi and Maitri were trained under Captain Dr. AD Manek, a pilot instructor.

Education

Sakshi completed her primary education in Parwanoo, where she grew up in a small business family involved in the footwear and apparel trading business. Her interest in flying airplanes emerged during her 10th grade, prompting her to choose Science with Physics and Maths subjects for her 12th standard.

Although Sakshi had a passion for dance and even secured the first runner-up position in a state-level dance competition, she temporarily set it aside to focus on her senior secondary education at the Government Model Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh.

Following her 12th grade, Sakshi joined the Skyline Aviation Club in Mumbai to pursue her dream of becoming a commercial pilot. After four months of initial theory training, she was sent to the United States for advanced flight training at a designated training center, covering a distance of 8,500 miles.

Pilot's Training

Obtaining a Commercial Pilot License in the United States is an expensive endeavor, but Sakshi's family provided full support. She spent approximately Rs 70 lakh to acquire her license and aims to reimburse her parents once she secures a job. Sakshi expressed her gratitude for her loving family, consisting of her grandparents, parents, and elder brother, who always encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

Sakshi's passion for the aviation industry began at the age of 10, and she aspires to make her parents proud. Her ultimate goal is to achieve great success in her career as a pilot.

