Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Meet S Deepan Chakkravarthi, Erode bypoll candidate who does not meet voters; reveals why

Due to his political interest, S Deepan Chakkravarthi is now running as an independent in the by-elections for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

Meet S Deepan Chakkravarthi, Erode bypoll candidate who does not meet voters; reveals why
Meet S Deepan Chakkravarthi, Erode bypoll candidate who does not meet voters; reveals why

Before the byelections for the Erode (East) Assembly, a new independent candidate has come to light due to his distinctive style of campaigning. Chennai-based YouTuber S Deepan Chakkravarthi publishes videos on topics like as people, culture, the environment, and tourism.

Who is S Deepan Chakkravarthi?

Due to his political interest, S Deepan Chakkravarthi is now running as an independent in the by-elections for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency. The 32-year-old candidate has a distinctive approach to this election's campaigning. The reason Deepan does not meet voters has been explained.

When asked why Deepan chose to run in the Erode bypolls, he stated, "I wet my feet in the political process in the 2021 Namakkal bypolls. I was experimenting as a candidate. I didn’t know anything about the political process and I used only digital media (social media) and 1,000 pamphlets to reach out to voters there. I expected to get 100 votes and I ended up with 249 votes. Though it is nothing in a constituency of nearly 2.5 lakh voters, it goes to show that you can campaign though digital media and not pay for votes,” India Today reported.

Why does not S Deepan Chakkravarthi meet the voters?

The former journalist, who selected the microphone as his election emblem, is pleased of what he has accomplished on his own without any team or political support. Deepan decided against engaging in any door-to-door campaigning and instead focused only on using social media to connect with voters. Despite this, he claims that many Erode residents recognise him and approach him on the streets.

On his social media accounts, Deepan has been sharing videos almost every day that highlight different topics. He discusses the electoral process as well as environmental challenges, agricultural issues, and issues encountered by Erode East traders.

READ | Who is Raja Thakur, murder-convict accused of taking 'supari' to kill Sanjay Raut by Eknath Shinde's son?

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 613 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.