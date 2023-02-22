Meet S Deepan Chakkravarthi, Erode bypoll candidate who does not meet voters; reveals why

Before the byelections for the Erode (East) Assembly, a new independent candidate has come to light due to his distinctive style of campaigning. Chennai-based YouTuber S Deepan Chakkravarthi publishes videos on topics like as people, culture, the environment, and tourism.

Who is S Deepan Chakkravarthi?

Due to his political interest, S Deepan Chakkravarthi is now running as an independent in the by-elections for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency. The 32-year-old candidate has a distinctive approach to this election's campaigning. The reason Deepan does not meet voters has been explained.

When asked why Deepan chose to run in the Erode bypolls, he stated, "I wet my feet in the political process in the 2021 Namakkal bypolls. I was experimenting as a candidate. I didn’t know anything about the political process and I used only digital media (social media) and 1,000 pamphlets to reach out to voters there. I expected to get 100 votes and I ended up with 249 votes. Though it is nothing in a constituency of nearly 2.5 lakh voters, it goes to show that you can campaign though digital media and not pay for votes,” India Today reported.

Why does not S Deepan Chakkravarthi meet the voters?

The former journalist, who selected the microphone as his election emblem, is pleased of what he has accomplished on his own without any team or political support. Deepan decided against engaging in any door-to-door campaigning and instead focused only on using social media to connect with voters. Despite this, he claims that many Erode residents recognise him and approach him on the streets.

On his social media accounts, Deepan has been sharing videos almost every day that highlight different topics. He discusses the electoral process as well as environmental challenges, agricultural issues, and issues encountered by Erode East traders.

