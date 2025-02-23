Ronit’s academic journey began in Sitamarhi, where he completed his schooling before moving to Patna for higher education.

Challenges often shape people into who they truly are. For Ronit Jha, a transman from Bihar, the journey to self-acceptance and success was filled with obstacles. Mocked, ridiculed, and harassed, he never backed down. Today, he stands as one of Bihar’s first transman sub-inspectors, proving that resilience and determination can break barriers.

Born in Sitamarhi, Ronit was raised as a girl and lived under the name Mansi Jha. Despite conforming to societal expectations, he always felt disconnected from this identity. It was only in 2019 that he openly embraced his true self. Struggling with gender dysphoria, he decided to undergo gender-affirming surgery, a choice that brought both liberation and challenges.

Ronit’s academic journey began in Sitamarhi, where he completed his schooling before moving to Patna for higher education. He graduated from Magadh Mahila College and later worked as a counsellor. Alongside his studies, he was actively involved in student politics, contesting elections first as an independent candidate and later under NSUI. However, he hesitated to reveal his identity publicly, fearing judgment.

His transition was met with social stigma. When he came out as a transman, people started treating him differently. He recalled how his parents faced harassment, with villagers accusing him of transitioning solely to secure a government job. Despite this, his family remained his strongest support system.

Determined to be financially independent, Ronit decided to prepare for government exams. He worked tirelessly and cleared the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) exam, securing a position as a sub-inspector. His achievement is a milestone for transgender representation in law enforcement.

Ronit believes more states should follow Bihar’s example in providing employment opportunities for transgender individuals. “There should be reserved seats in government jobs so that trans people can be financially stable and break social stigma,” he said.

