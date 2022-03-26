Meet Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Uttarakhand Assembly's first woman Speaker

In a first, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ritu Khanduri was elected as the Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on Saturday. Kanduri was elected as the fifth Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly.

She became the first woman Speaker of the state Assembly. Khanduri was elected as the fifth Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. She succeeded BJP's Premchand Aggarwal, whose term ended on March 10.

Who is Ritu Khanduri Bhushan?

Daughter of former Uttarakhand chief minister Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan has now become the first woman Speaker of the state assembly.

She is married to IAS officer Rajesh Bhushan, who is the current Union Health Secretary.

In the recently concluded Uttarakhand Assembly election, she defeated Congress' Surendra Singh Negi by 3,687 votes from Kotdwar.

Khanduri had won her first Assembly election from Yamkeshwar in 2017 and is also the state BJP Mahila Morcha president.

Khanduri was a former teacher at Amity University in Noida.

(With agency inputs)