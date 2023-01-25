Search icon
Meet Rishi Shiv, eight-year-old android developer who won PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and has higher IQ than Einstein

The young innovator, who hails from Bengaluru, said he has also written a book on science.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 08:28 PM IST

Meet Rishi Shiv, eight-year-old android developer who won PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and has higher IQ than Einstein (Photo: Twitter/PIB)

At the age of just 8, Rishi Shiv Prasanna has won Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023 for developing three apps for the Android app store.

He was among 11 children who were felicitated with the award by President Droupadi Murmu felicitated on Tuesday for their exceptional achievement. Prasanna, who hails from Bengaluru, developed 'IQ Test App' for kids, 'Countries of the world' and 'CHB' apps.

Prasanna has been learning coding since he was five years old. With an IQ level of 180, he is the 'Youngest Certified Android Application Developer'. His IQ is even higher than Albert Einstein (160) and far higher than the usual benchmark of 85-115 for most people.

Prasanna said he is fascinated by the field of zoology and wishes to become a scientist in the field. The young innovator said he has also written a book on science which he shared with Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

He is one of the youngest members of Mensa International, the oldest and most prestigious high-IQ society in the world. The genius joined the society at the age of 4 years and 5 months.

The Government of India has been conferring the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' to children for their exceptional achievement in six categories namely innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture and bravery.

Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh and a certificate. This year, 11 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP.

