He is currently serving as the Agra DM. Recently, all the IAS officers of Uttar Pradesh have made public the details of their properties.

The UPSC civil services exam is certainly one of the toughest exams in India. Every year, only around 1000 candidates manage to crack the exam to become IAS, IPS and IFS and other Group A and B officers. Such positions, especially the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), offer a great opportunity to serve society in different roles. The jobs also come with their perks and a high salary. In this article, we will tell you about the richest DM of Uttar Pradesh. He is currently the district magistrate of Agra. His name is IAS Arvind Mallappa Bangari. Reports suggest IAS Bangari has a total of 15 properties. All the IAS officers of Uttar Pradesh have made public the details of their properties, in which Arvind Mallappa Bangari has declared 15 properties. Five years ago, IAS Bangari had 12 properties.

IAS Bangari is a 2011 batch officer who is originally from the Gadag district of Karnataka. Born on 30 March 1981, he graduated from Dharwad. Later, he pursued a post-graduation in MSc in Agriculture. IAS Bangari wanted to become an agricultural scientist. He also worked in a laboratory for a year after his PG. However, he later decided to prepare for the civil services exam. He cracked UPSC CSE in 2011 with All India Rank (AIR) 83. He completed his training in May 2012 and was immediately assigned to Jhansi for district training.

According to the details given by him, he has five agricultural lands in Karnataka. He has three houses and a flat. He has one commercial space and 6 plots. Reports suggest most of the properties are ancestral. The total assets are worth more than Rs 11 crore. IAS Bangari's father was a Chartered Accountant (CA). IAS Bangari has been serving as Agra DM since September 2024. Before this, he was the District Magistrate of Muzaffarnagar (January 18, 2023 – September 14, 2024).

