Meet Rashmi Sharma, who left job at Infosys, prepared for civil services exam while taking care of son, has now become…

Rashmi took a bold step by leaving her high-paying job at Infosys and focused on exam preparation. Her family, residing in Mandi, provided unwavering support during her journey.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

In a remarkable journey of determination and hard work, Rashmi Sharma, who had left her job at one of India's largest tech companies, Infosys, to pursue the civil services exam in Himachal Pradesh, has now achieved the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). 

Hailing from Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, Rashmi's dedication and hard work led her to clear the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) exam, ultimately securing a role in the state police force.

Born on February 2, 1986, and originally from Sarkaghat, Rashmi took a bold step by leaving her high-paying job at Infosys and focused on exam preparation. Her family, residing in Mandi, provided unwavering support during her journey.

Her father Devraj Bharadwaj retired as the Chief Manager from SBI and her mother served as a teacher. Just like Rashmi, her siblings are also successful. Her elder sister is a veterinary doctor, and her younger brother is an engineer.

Rashmi married Suryakant Sharma in 2011, a senior executive engineer in the electricity department. With a seven-year-old son, Rashmi, a B.Tech graduate in Computer Science, entered the private sector in 2008. She took a break from her career in 2020, and at that time she was working for Infosys, according to News18.

During her job at Infosys, Rashmi faced initial setbacks, as she sat for the exam but was unsuccessful in cracking it. She later decided to prioritise and focus all her time on exam preparation. With the full support of her in-laws, the entire family contributed and took care of her son, allowing her to focus on the exam preparation. 

The result of her dedication is evident as Rashmi has now become a DSP in Mandi district, undergoing a probation period for six months.

