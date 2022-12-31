Meet Raju, Bihar man who defeated 35 lakh people to win Rs 1 crore in mobile game; had invested Rs 49

Raju invested just Rs 49 in Dream 11. (Representational)

Raju Ram lives in a small village in Bihar's Navada district. He earns his livelihood by operating DJ systems in marriages and other functions. He has been investing small amounts of money on an online game for the last two years. Recently, his life changed forever as he won Rs 1 crore from the same game.

Raju is a cricket enthusiast. He had been investing money on the mobile game app Dream 11. According to him, he had spent over Rs 85000 in total in Dream 11. He never thought he would win anything ever. However, fate had other plans for him. Recently, he invested Rs 49 on the game. He, however, was number 1 on the game tally and won the prize of Rs 1 crore.

When he was playing, 35 lakh other people were also trying their luck.

Raju told Bhaskar he chose his team from the players of Brisbane Hit and Sidney Thunder during the Australian BPL. He came to be on the top of the list, defeating 35 lakh people.

Raju comes from the lower middle-class and takes care of his family by working as a DJ. His family is jubilant with the money.

For Raju, the feeling hasn't sunk in. He isn't sure what he would do with the money.