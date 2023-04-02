Meet Rajkumar Vishwakarma, the man who designed Tata 407, now acting DGP of Uttar Pradesh

File photo

Rajkumar Vishwakarma, an IPS officer from the 1988 batch, has been appointed as an acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, the government said on Friday. Vishwakarma has been posted in place of Acting DGP Devendra Singh Chauhan (1988), who is retiring on Friday, a spokesperson of the UP government said in a statement. He will also hold the charge of chairman, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board.

Vishwakarma completed his Mechanical Engineering from Roorkee. With this, he has obtained a Master's degree in Computer Science from Delhi IIT. He has also done Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence from Delhi IIT. After this, he passed the civil services examination and became an IPS.

RK Vishwakarma was also associated with Tata for two and a half years. He has done the design work of Tata's famous heavy-duty vehicle Tata 407 while serving Tata Motors.

Vishwakarma, the second most senior officer in the Uttar Pradesh cadre after 1987 batch IPS officer Mukul Goyal in the order of seniority, has a tenure till May 31, 2023.

He is a native of the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Vishwakarma is currently posted as the Director General and Chairman of the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

(with inputs from PTI)