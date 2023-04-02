Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Meet Rajkumar Vishwakarma, the man who designed Tata 407, now acting DGP of Uttar Pradesh

Vishwakarma, the second most senior officer in the Uttar Pradesh cadre after 1987 batch IPS officer Mukul Goyal in the order of seniority, has a tenure till May 31, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Meet Rajkumar Vishwakarma, the man who designed Tata 407, now acting DGP of Uttar Pradesh
File photo

Rajkumar Vishwakarma, an IPS officer from the 1988 batch, has been appointed as an acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, the government said on Friday. Vishwakarma has been posted in place of Acting DGP Devendra Singh Chauhan (1988), who is retiring on Friday, a spokesperson of the UP government said in a statement. He will also hold the charge of chairman, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board.

Vishwakarma completed his Mechanical Engineering from Roorkee. With this, he has obtained a Master's degree in Computer Science from Delhi IIT. He has also done Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence from Delhi IIT. After this, he passed the civil services examination and became an IPS.

RK Vishwakarma was also associated with Tata for two and a half years. He has done the design work of Tata's famous heavy-duty vehicle Tata 407 while serving Tata Motors.

Vishwakarma, the second most senior officer in the Uttar Pradesh cadre after 1987 batch IPS officer Mukul Goyal in the order of seniority, has a tenure till May 31, 2023.

He is a native of the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Vishwakarma is currently posted as the Director General and Chairman of the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

(with inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Calendar in Mr India to Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana: Here are some of Satish Kaushik's iconic roles
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
IRCTC Bharat Darshan Train Tour Packages 2023: From Vaishno Devi to Kerala, check duration, total cost, destinations
In pics: Shekhar Suman hosts party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants; Shiv, MC Stan, Sumbul, Sajid, Nimrit arrive in style
Discover surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, from heart health to stress relief
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Nashpreet Kaur, IPL’s glamorous anchor, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.