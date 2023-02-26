Meet Rajesh Mishra, 51-year-old ex-MLA who appeared for class 12 board exam, wants to become a lawyer (Photo: Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh: We have heard that age is just a number, and many times, several people have proved it with their extraordinary achievements. One such person is Rajesh Mishra alias Pappu Bhartaul. At the age of 51, he appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Class 12 board exam in February this year in Bareilly.

He is a former BJP MLA from the Bithri Chainpur constituency of Bareilly. The 51-year-old politician said that many students who came for the exam were first surprised to see him but later seemed happy to see that a politician from their area is appearing in the exam alongside them.

Even with his busy schedule as a politician, Mishra decided to advance his education. "I thought that I should start preparing for Class 12 board exams." Mishra believes that advancing his studies will help him connect better with his younger constituents, but the move has an even bigger purpose.

"As an MLA I realised that a large number of people, especially those who are financially weak, don't get justice because they cannot afford a good lawyer. I wish to study law to help such people. To do so, it was necessary to clear Class 12 boards," said Mishra.

READ | Meet C P Gurnani, NIT alumnus who earns Rs 17 lakh per day, his net worth is…



Just so he could become a lawyer, Mishra, despite having an avid interest in science, opted for the Arts stream. "I have opted for Hindi, fine arts, Social Studies, Civics and Sociology as my subjects for the board exam. These subjects will help me in studying law too," he said.

As someone with an interest in science, his only complaint with arts subjects is that one has to write a lot. "I study at night from 11 pm and 1 am. Even during day time I find sometime to focus on studies," said Mishra, a father of three grown up kids, who have all completed their graduation.

Like most households with a member appearing for boards or other exam, Mishra too gets special attention from his family. He is confident that he will clear the exam and will continue his studies while remaining an active politician.

(With inputs from PTI)