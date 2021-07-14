Meet the real life 'Kumbhakaran' who sleeps for 25 days a month

We all have heard or read about the character Kumbhakaran from the epic Ramayana who would sleep for six months undisturbed. But what if somebody does so in real life. Would you believe it? Today we are not talking about any mythological character but a real-life character who sleeps for 25 days a month.

A normal person sleeps for six to eight hours a day, or maybe nine hours.

A Rajasthan man from Nagaur named Purkharam actually sleeps for 300 days a year. 42-year-old Purkharam suffers from a rare disorder known as Axis hypersomnia due to which he sleeps for 25 days at a stretch. The man was first diagnosed with the rare syndrome 23 years ago, and since then, the condition has impacted his wellbeing and lifestyle.

Once fallen asleep, it may be extremely challenging for him to wake up. Due to this rare condition, Purkharam who runs a local business in the area is able to operate his small shop just 5 days a month.

How it all started

Purkharam's family sought medical help when he slept excessively during the initial days of the condition.

In the initial days, the man used to sleep for 15 hours a day. Over the years, the period of sleep increased by several hours.

By 2015, his symptoms aggravated and the period of sleep increased significantly by several hours, ultimately for several days.

Presently his symptoms have worsened so much that he now sleeps for 20 to 25 days in a go.

The family members had to resort to performing everyday chores for him whilst he was asleep, including feeding and bathing him.

Purkharam said that despite treatment and excessive sleeping, his body is fatigued most of the time and his productivity is almost nil.

He also complained about other symptoms related to his condition such as severe headaches.

Purkharam's wife Lichmi Devi and his mother Kanvari Devi hope that he will recover soon and live a normal life like before.

The medical condition

The man has been diagnosed with a rare disorder known as Axis hypersomnia.

Scientists attribute this condition as occurring due to the fluctuation in the brain Protein known as the TNF-alpha.

This is generally associated with disorders related to excessive sleepiness, such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and idiopathic hypersomnia.