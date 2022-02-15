Meet 'Raja of Amethi' Sanjay Sinh who will fight on BJP ticket in Gandhi bastion

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Amethi, known as the Gandhi family bastion is about to witness the most interesting battle this Assembly elections. Party-hopper Congress candidate Ashish Shukla will be facing a tough competition from the erstwhile 'Raja of Amethi', Sanjay Sinh, 70, who is also a Congress turncoat.

The first time in 33 years Sanjay Sinh is contesting the state elections and this time from a BJP ticket. No less interesting is the background of the Congress candidate Ashish Shukla who switched from Congress to BSP, then to BJP and is again back to Congress.

BJP's Sanjay Sinh, an ex-Congress stalwart who joined the BJP in 2019 has an advantage on the seat.

Who is Sanjay Sinh?

Politician Sanjay Sinh is the 'Raja of Amethi', from the erstwhile royal family of the constituency.

Over the last three decades, he served as Union Minister and state minister in successive Congress-led governments.

Sinh has represented the Congress both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha before he quit the party.

After his 2019 Lok Sabha poll loss from Sultanpur to Maneka Gandhi, he and wife Ameeta left Congress to join BJP.

In UP Assembly election 2017, his two wives Garima and Ameeta contested against each other.

While his estranged first wife was the BJP candidate, second wife Ameeta fought on a Congress ticket.

Garima won that election for BJP while Ameeta, for whom Sanjay Sinh campaigned, came fourth.

Now, with Sinh, Ameeta and Garima in the BJP, the party decided to put him as their candidate.

Sanjay Sinh and the Gandhi family

The Raja of Amethi, Sanjay Sinh was once considered close to Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi.

Sinh claims it was his father Rananjay Sinh who offered the Amethi seat to the Gandhis, not the other way round.

Rananjay Sinh won the first election after Independence from the Amethi seat as an Independent candidate.

Rananjay Sinh later won elections on the Jana Sangh ticket in 1969 and Congress ticket in 1974.

Political journey of Sanjay Sinh

Sanjay Sinh claims he started his political career from Amethi in 1980 and people welcomed him with open arms.

In 1980, Sinh followed in his father's footsteps and contested his first election from the Amethi Assembly seat.

Sanjay Sinh fought the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket and won the elections in 1980.

In 1985, Sinh won again, getting a record 98% of the votes polled. In 1989, he lost as a Janata Dal candidate.

Sanjay Sinh later joined the BJP. In the 1998 Lok Sabha election, he defeated Satish Sharma of the Congress.

He lost to Sonia Gandhi in the 1999 general elections. Wife Ameeta, won the Amethi Assembly seat in 2002 on a BJP ticket.

In 2004, the couple returned to the Congress. Ameeta won the 2004 Assembly by-poll and later the 2007 poll from Amethi.

In 2012, wife Ameeta lost to Gayatri Prasad Prajapati of the Samajwadi Party by a close margin.