Meet Raghvendra Kumar, India's 'helmet man' who left job, sold his house to distribute free helmets (Photo: Insta/ Raghvendra Kumar)

There are many unsung heroes in India. They have been selflessly working for a particular cause. They also raise awareness among people through different mediums including social media. Such people are contributing to various fields including health, cleanliness and road safety.

One such person is Raghvendra Kumar, who is popularly known as the helmet man of India. But who is he? Raghvendra Kumar hails from a small village in the Kaimur district in Bihar. He holds a bachelor's degree in law from Lloyd Law College.

He lost his close friend in 2014 in a road accident in Greater Noida. He was not wearing a helmet at the time. And since then, Raghvendra decided to go on a mission to raise awareness among people about road safety. He started distributing helmets to two-wheeler owners for free. Whenever he sees someone riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, he gives a helmet to him/her. So far, he has distributed around 60,000 helmets. He has been distributing helmets since 2014.

Reports suggest that he even sold his house in Greater Noida for the cause and quit his job. Raghvendra uses his social media account to spread his road safety messages. He has been awarded the Asian Excellence Award in 2022. To raise awareness, he wears a helmet even in his car. He has more than 11.6k followers on Twitter. For his road safety endeavour, even Union Minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, had lauded and praised him.

