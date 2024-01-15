Headlines

Meet woman who lives in India's largest residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, her husband is...

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 09:26 AM IST

Photo: Instagram
The Laxmi Vilas Palace, situated in Gujarat and owned by the Gaekwads of Baroda, stands as the world's largest private residence. With four times the size of England's Buckingham Palace, it holds a significant place in history, as the Gaekwads were once rulers of Baroda, and the local community still holds them in high regard. 

Currently led by HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and his wife Radhikaraje Gaekwad, the palace covers an expansive area of 3,04,92,000 sq ft.

According to Housing.com, this exceeds the area of Buckingham Palace, which spans 828,821 square feet. In comparison, Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, the world's costliest home at Rs 15,000 crore, is spread over an area of 48,780 square feet. 

The grand Laxmi Vilas Palace boasts over 170 rooms and includes a golf course. Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III initiated the construction of this opulent palace in 1890 at a cost of around £180,000.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad, born on July 19, 1978, hails from the Wankaner state of Gujarat. Her father, Dr MK Ranjitsinh Jhala, chose to forgo the royal title to pursue a career as an IAS officer. 

Radhikaraje Gaekwad, known for her passion for reading and writing, holds a Master's degree in Indian History from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. Before marrying Maharaj Samarjit Singh Gaekwad in 2002, she worked as a journalist. In 2012, a traditional ceremony at Laxmi Vilas Palace marked the transfer of the Baroda crown to Samarjit Singh Gaekwad.

