Meet Rachel aka Rajshri, the Haryana woman who got married to Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav

The glamorous Bollywood celeb wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has been hogging all the limelight. Another high-profile marriage, this one in the power circles, saw Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav tie the knot in a ceremony in Delhi on Thursday, December 9.

Seen as aging politician Lalu Prasad Yadav’s successor, Tejashwi tied the knot with an old family friend Rachel Godinho at Sainik Farms in Delhi. The high-profile ceremony was attended by bigwigs like Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and RJD MP Misa Bharti. However, the limelight was obviously stolen by the new bride of Tejashwi, who will reportedly by the name of Rajshri Yadav after marriage. Some media outlets are also reporting her name as Rajeshwari Yadav.

Here’s everything you should know about Mrs Tejashwi Yadav.

Who is Rachel Godinho?

Tejashwi’s bride is reportedly an old family friend who reportedly also went to school with him at Delhi Public School, RK Puram in Delhi. Hailing from Rewari in Haryana, Rachel and Tejashwi have reportedly been seeing each other for around six to seven years now. As per sources, her family currently resides in New Delhi’s Friends Colony.

Professionally, Tejashwi Yadav’s wife has worked in the aviation industry as a cabin crew personnel. Her father is reportedly an educator who retired as a principal in a Chandigarh school. There have been reports of some initial resistance in Tejashwi tying the knot with Rachel due to them hailing from different religions.