Meet Preeti Maske, fastest cyclist from Pune who set new world record by paddling 430 km

Preeti expressed her joy at accomplishing this milestone and claimed that age is no barrier to following one's passion.

On International Yoga Day, a 21-year-old Indian yoga teacher broke the world record for the longest time to hold the scorpion position. Recently, Preeti Maske, a mother of two from Pune, set a new record for the fastest solo bike journey from Leh to Manali in 55 hours and 13 minutes. According to officials, after travelling the 430km distance, the 45-year-old has achieved the Guinness World Records criteria. She reportedly holds the record for the fastest female cyclist on the 6,000-kilometer-long Golden Quadrilateral.

Congratulations Ms Preeti MaskeIts a Guinness Record.



pic.twitter.com/tGDjzKcAhm (@BROindia) June 26, 2022

According to the authorities, Brigadier Gaurav Karki, Chief Engineer of the Border Roads Organization in Leh, flagged off Preeti at 0600 hours. In the company of Col. Shabarish Vachali, Commander, BRO, she completed the ride at Manali at 1:13 pm on June 24. The 8,000m height gain on the route was rated as extremely difficult by analysts.

READ | Mumbai to have water shortage from TODAY, BMC announces 10% water cut

Preeti expressed her joy at accomplishing this milestone and claimed that age is no barrier to following one's passion. Preeti remarked, "To overcome illness, I started cycling at the age of 40. If I can overcome my fears, then any woman can. " On June 22, Preeti began the ride. She had been granted 60 hours by Guinness World Records to achieve this challenge, they claimed. Preeti stated, "I had to use oxygen twice while travelling due to being out of breath at high passes." In long-distance cycling, Preeti has set numerous records.

"Preeti had to cycle in harsh, varying climate on all the high altitude passes fighting the heat, strong head winds, snowfall, and freezing temperatures," her crew member Anand Kansal recalled. According to Kansal, without the assistance of BRO, which had sent out two support trucks equipped with a satellite phone and a medical attendant, this would not have been accomplished.

READ | Amid record number of people visiting Char Dham, 201 pilgrims died in less than 60 days

(With inputs from PTI)