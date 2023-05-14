Meet Praveen Sood, Karnataka IPS officer appointed as new CBI director

IPS officer Praveen Sood is currently serving as the DGP of Karnataka (file photo)

IPS Praveen Sood has been appointed as the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years. He is a 1986 batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre. Sood is currently serving as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka. He was appointed as the state DGP three years ago.

He is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and hails from Himachal Pradesh. He was to retire in May 2024, but will now get a two-year fixed tenure. Present CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal completes his tenure on May 25.

