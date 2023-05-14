Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Meet Praveen Sood, Karnataka IPS officer appointed as new CBI director

IPS officer Praveen Sood is currently serving as the DGP of Karnataka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 03:23 PM IST

Meet Praveen Sood, Karnataka IPS officer appointed as new CBI director
IPS officer Praveen Sood is currently serving as the DGP of Karnataka (file photo)

IPS Praveen Sood has been appointed as the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years. He is a 1986 batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre. Sood is currently serving as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka. He was appointed as the state DGP three years ago.

He is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and hails from Himachal Pradesh. He was to retire in May 2024, but will now get a two-year fixed tenure. Present CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal completes his tenure on May 25.

READ | Karnataka Elections: DK Shivakumar stages protest after BJP's slim victory in Jayanagar, alleges govt machinery misuse

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Haryana Board Result 2023: HBSE Class 10th, 12th results likely today at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.