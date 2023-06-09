Search icon
Meet Pratik Doshi, PM Modi's 'ears and eyes' who married Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter Parkala Vangmayi

Pratik Doshi is an Officer on Special Duty in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

Pratik Doshi and Parkala Vangmayi married in Karnataka.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter Parkala Vangmayi got married in Karnataka in a simple function. None of the political leaders and VVIP guests her mother works with, attended the wedding. She has been married to Pratik Doshi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's close aide. Who is Pratik Doshi?

Pratik Doshi is an Officer on Special Duty in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He is OSD, Research and Strategy. He has been associated with PMO since 2014.

Doshi is a native of Gujarat. He was appointed as the joint secretary in June 2019.

He did his MBA from Singapore Management School. When Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he used to work as a research assistant at the Chief Minister's Office.

He keeps a low profile. He isn't active on any social media website.

According to The Print, Doshi is known as the ears and eyes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He provides inputs to PM Modi on appointments before the latter approves the files. His official designation is OSD, Research and Strategy.

Parkala Vangmayi is a journalist and a columnist.

Seers from the Udupi Adamaru Mutt were there to bless the bride and groom. Adamaru Mutt's Vedic order was followed for the wedding.

She did BA in English Literature from Delhi University. She completed a Master of Science in journalism.

She writes on art, books, lifestyle and technology.

