India

Meet Prashant Kishor who is set to launch political party today

Prashant Kishor, an election-strategist-turned-politician, is set to launch his own political party today.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 09:26 AM IST

Prashant Kishor (Image/PTI)
Prasant Kishor, an election-strategist-turned-politician, is set to launch his own political party today, i.e., October 2 ahead of the Bihar assembly polls slated to be held next year. In a conversation with news agency ANI, Kishor revealed that he was not willing to become the leader of the party.

"Jan Suraaj will emerge as an alternate party. In Bihar in the last 25 to 30 years people have been voting for RJD or BJP. That compulsion should end. The alternate should not belong to any dynastic party but all the people who wish to form the party. After campaigning for 2 to 2.5 years, on October 2 more than 1 crore people are laying the foundation of this party. On October 2 the formal announcement would be done. Its name, constitution and its provisions would be announced. I don't wish to become the leader of the party. Leader would be based on decision of the people who have worked for the past 2 to 2.5 years for Jan Suraaj", he said. 

Prashant Kishor further stated that he would continue to raise awareness that 'vote should be casted for the future of one's children, not on the basis of caste or religion'.

Who is Prashant Kishor?

Prashant Kishor, an election-strategist-turned-politican, is the bellwether of the Jan Suraaj campaign which is aimed at transforming the socio-political landscape of Bihar. The campaign sought public engagement on issues such as education, employment and health. 

Notably, Bihar is one of the under-developed states in the country, highly dominated by caste-based politics. 

The Jan Suraaj campaign in Bihar began with foot marches across various districts of the state, seeking to establish connection with people on grassroot levels. Prashant Kishor has also served as a political strategist for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during its pre-poll campaign. 

Interestingly, the public is drawing parallels between Kishor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who kickstarted his political journey by participating in mass campaigns against corruption led by social activist Anna Hazare in 2012. 

The Jan Suraaj Chief has also worked with AAP, Congress, Janata Dal-United (JDU), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Trinamool Congress (TMC), etc. 

His first significant political campaign was in 2011, when he assisted Prime Minister Modi, the then-Gujarat Chief Minister, in securing a third term during the state assembly polls. 

What is the agenda of Kishor's political outfit?

Prashant Kishor's political party, emerging out of a social campaign, focuses on reducing exodus from Bihar, employment, poverty, education, and more. 

Earlier, Kishor had affirmed that the youths would not have to migrate to another state in search of jobs and that his party would create employment opportunities in Bihar itself. Moreover, he has been emphasising casting votes for education and jobs rather than indulging in caste-based politics. 

In addition, he has also vowed to end liquor ban in Bihar, if voted to power. He said that the revenue obtained from liquor supply in the state would be invested in education. 

 

 

 

 

 

