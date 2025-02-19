Even before succeeding in the JEE exam, Pranav had been doing exceptionally well in academics. He secured a perfect Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 10 in Class 10th. He went on to top the Tricity area – a collective name for Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali – in the CBSE Class 12th non-medical exams.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – held for admissions to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – is considered one of the toughest exams in India and around the world. Clearing the exam requires committed hardwork and determination. But Pranav Goyal, who hails from Chandigarh, showed no dearth of these traits as he not only cleared but topped the JEE exam in 2018. So, what has he been up to lately?

Pranav, whose parents run a pharmaceutical company, studied at Bhavan Vidyalaya in Panchkula Sector 15.

In the 2018 JEE Main exam, he secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 4. He then topped the JEE Advanced exam – the second stage of JEE – scoring 337 out of 360 marks and a percentile of 99.99.

After his JEE success, Pranav took admission at IIT-Bombay and pursued a BTech in Computer Science.

During his BTech, he interned at various top companies – including as a Data Analyst at Vedantu and later at NanoSniff Technologies.

In 2020, he interned as an Application Developer at a pharmaceutical company before working as a research intern at Technical University of Braunschweig in Germany.

Pranav now lives in Hong Kong, working as a Quantitative Trader at Jane Street – a global trading firm.

“I work on developing and testing a variety of trading ideas in a variety of derivative exchanges around the world,” Pranav has written on his LinkedIn profile. “I try to explore as much as possible of high frequency, low frequency, and even long term trades across multiple markets.”

In earlier interviews, Pranav has shared that he was never obsessed with studying all the time and made sure to de-stress by watching movies and reading mythological novels. ”I just knew how to remove myself from studying when I was having fun, and focus only on academics when required.”