Meet Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi’s younger brother and BJP critic who led dharna against Centre

PM Modi's younger brother Prahlad Modi (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s younger brother Prahlad Modi narrowly escaped a major mishap when he got into a car accident near Mysuru, Karnataka. Prahlad Modi was traveling with his family when he got into the car accident, as per media reports.

PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Damodar Das Modi and his family were injured after their car met with an accident near Kadakola village in the Mysuru district of the state on Tuesday.

The incident took place when Prahlad Damodar Das, along with his family, was travelling from Bengaluru to Bandipur, a tourist spot, by car. The driver lost control of the wheels and hit a road divider, sources said.

Seventy-year-old Prahlad Modi injured his chin in the incident. His son Mehul Prahlad Modi (40), daughter-in-law Jindal Modi and their six-year-old grandson Menat Mehul Modi also suffered injuries. The driver of the car also got injured.

Who is Prahlad Damodar Das Modi?

70-year-old Prahlad Damodar Das Modi is the younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the fourth child of Damodardas Modi and Hira Ben Modi. Despite being the brother of the country’s prime minister, he is known to criticize a lot of government policies.

Prahlad Modi is the president of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealer’s Association and is a noted critic of the Bhartiya Janta Party despite it being his elder brother’s party. The younger Modi brother also gained prominence recently when he staged a protest against Centre in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Raising several dharnas against policies introduced by PM Modi, Prahlad Modi was one of the shopkeepers who raised his voice against the business taking a hit in the Covid pandemic. Prahlad used to own a ration shop in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, and he recently retired due to old age.

Prahlad Modi has been protesting against the policies of his brother Narendra Modi since he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and continues to do so even after he became the Prime Minister.

