Meet MLA with no income, bank deposit, house, land, vehicle or insurance; his net worth is…

Who is Nirmal Kumar Dhara, the MLA from the Indus Assembly constituency of West Bengal with least among of money among all legislators?

While the details of enormous wealth of the country’s richest MLAs always make the headlines, Nirmal Kumar Dhara is their extreme counterpart. He is India’s least wealthy MLA, reported as the “poorest” by some new outlets. Nirmal Kumar Dhara has a surprisingly low net worth of just Rs 1,700 crore.

Who is Nirmal Kumar Dhara?

Nirmal Kumar Dhara is the MLA from the Indus Assembly constituency of West Bengal. He belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The 39-year-old politician lives in Kushmuri village in Bankura district of the state. His profession is listed as "Private Tutor". Dhara holds an MA in English from the University of Burdwan. Nirmal won in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election by defeating All India Trinamool Congress' Runu Mete by 7,220 votes.

As per Dhara's affidavit uploaded on the Election Commission website, he has Rs 1,700 cash in hand. He mentioned 'Nil' in total income shown, movable or immovable assets including bank deposits, investments, savings, insurance or any policy, vehicles, agricultural, non-agricultural land, commercial or residential buildings or any kind of loans.

As per the affidavit, he belongs to the "Bagdi" caste, which is a scheduled caste in West Bengal. Dhara has no criminal cases against him. He is married to Anuradha Dhara and has a daughter named Anwesha Dhara. Neither he nor his spouse or daughter have any declared assets.